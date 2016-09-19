The WDVX-travaganza is SOLD OUT!

Ray Wylie Hubbard and special guest, Elizabeth Cook , will take the stage for the WDVX-Travaganza, and you’re invited to be a part of it!

Doors will open to the public at 6:30 & the show will start at 7:30. General admission tickets do not guarantee seating during the show.

The evening will also include door prizes, a raffle, and a live auction! This is a party you won’t want to miss! General Admission Tickets are $30.

Click here to buy your tickets today!

When it comes to down ’n’ dirty roots ’n’ roll, nobody in the wide world of Americana music today does it better than Ray Wylie Hubbard. From his humble beginnings as an Oklahoma folkie in the ’60s to his wild ride through the ’70s progressive country movement, and onward through the honky-tonk fog of the ’80s to his sobriety-empowered comeback as a songwriter’s songwriter in the ’90s, Hubbard was already a bona fide legend by the time he really found his groove right at the turn of the 21st century. Hubbard is perhaps best known as the writer of songs separated by three decades: “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother,” made famous by fellow Texan Jerry Jeff Walker, and “Snake Farm,” which never fails to get live audiences dancing.

Elizabeth Cook is an American country music singer. She made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry on March 17, 2000 and has since released five albums — including Welder, which ranked 23 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 30 Best Albums of 2010. Cook, “the daughter of a hillbilly singer married to a moonshiner who played his upright bass while in a prison band,” was “virtually unknown to the pop masses” before she made a debut appearance on the Late Night With David Letterman show in June 2012. The New York Times called Cook “a sharp and surprising country singer” and an “idiosyncratic traditionalist.” The bold and brilliant Nashville singer-songwriter and country music outlaw, will release her eagerly anticipated Exodus of Venus on June 17. It’s her first since 2010’s acclaimed Welder, which featured the song “El Camino.” NPR Music recently deemed Elizabeth a “treasure” of the Americana scene, and Rolling Stone Country put Exodus on its list of most anticipated 2016 albums. Cook is the host of “Apron Strings” on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Country (Channel 60).

Proceeds from this event will go to WDVX.

We are happy to assist those with special needs. Please make arrangements with us in advance by calling 865-544-1029 ext. 231 or by sending an email to info@wdvx.com.

Stage Level Sponsors:

Artist Level Sponsors:

Friend of WDVX Level Sponsors:

Stage Level Sponsors:

Artist Level Sponsors: