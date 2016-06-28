WDVX Station Founder Tony Lawson Returns As Creative Consultant And Afternoon Announcer

For immediate release:

Contact: Linda Billman, WDVX General Manager, gm@wdvx.com, (865) 544-1029 #225

KNOXVILLE (June 27, 2016)—The Board of WDVX public community radio, known worldwide for its daily live radio show “The Blue Plate Special,” has retained station founder Tony Lawson as Senior Creative Consultant and afternoon on-air personality.

“Tony has an expert understanding of the music industry and its trends. We are thrilled that he is willing to bring his unique creative skills and knowledge—that included creating WDVX—back to the station.” says Billman. “It’s an exciting time for WDVX as it heads into its 20th year on the air.”

Lawson will be returning to the afternoon airwaves beginning July 7. As Senior Creative Consultant to the station, Lawson will advise on program strategy, music, and fundraising. He has more than 30 years’ experience in broadcasting.

WDVX is a listener supported radio station popular throughout the world for its American roots mix of music that includes Bluegrass, Blues, Folk, Swing, Celtic, Alt-Country, Classic Country, Classic Rock, and more. The station is a service of non-profit organization Cumberland Communities Communications Corporation. Its broadcast on 89.9 FM reaches eleven counties in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, on 102.9 in downtown Knoxville, and 93.9 in the Seymour and Kodak areas and its webcast is heard online around the world at wdvx.com.

More information on the station can be found at wdvx.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

