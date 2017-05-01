WDVX Music Vault May 1 – 5

20 Years of Real Live Music!
WDVX is celebrating twenty years on the air in 2017, and as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in to WDVX every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
Check out what’s headed to the airwaves this week from the WDVX Music Vault, made possible by Sugarlands Distilling Company!
Monday 5/1 featured artists :
10:30a – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
2:30p – The Revelers
4:45p – Jill Andrews
Tuesday 5/2 featured artists :
10:30a – Casey Driessen
2:30p – JD Wilkes & the Dirt Daubers
4:45p – Lonesome River Band
Wednesday 5/3 featured artists :
10:30a – White Horse
2:30p – Church Sisters
4:45p – Darrell Scott
Thursday 5/4 featured artists :
10:30a – Scott Miller
2:30p – Jay Clark
4:45p – The Lonetones
Feature at 5pm : Merlefest 2017 Sessions
Friday 5/5 featured artists :
10:30a – Darrell Scott
2:30p – Live from Camperfest
4:45P – Live From Camperfest