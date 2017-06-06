WDVX Music Vault June 5 – 9

20 YEARS OF REAL LIVE MUSIC!
WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air in 2017, & as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
WDVX MUSIC VAULT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY SUGARLANDS DISTILLING COMPANY! COMING UP THIS WEEK….
WDVX MUSIC VAULT
Monday 6/5
Featured tracks :
10:30a – The Greencards
2:30p – Robert Anderson
4:30p – The Steeldrivers
Tuesday 6/6
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Lake Street Dive
2:30p – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
4:30p – Willie Watson
Wednesday 6/7
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Corb Lund
2:30p – Samantha Crain
4:30p – Ed Snodderly
Thursday 6/8
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Steelism
2:30p – Matt Kinman & Todd Gladson
4:30p – Margo & the Price Tags
Friday 6/9
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Angel Snow
2:30p – Y’uns
4:30P – Sam Outlaw