WDVX Music Vault July 3-7

20 YEARS OF REAL LIVE MUSIC!
WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air in 2017, & as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
WDVX MUSIC VAULT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY SUGARLANDS DISTILLING COMPANY! COMING UP THIS WEEK….
WDVX MUSIC VAULT
Monday 7/3
Featured tracks :
10:30am – Biscuit Burners – Live from Camperfest
2:30pm – The Earl Brothers – Been Sittin’ Here Drinkin’
4:30pm – Time Jumpers
Tuesday 7/4
Featured tracks :
10:30am – Nickel Creek – When In Rome
2:30pm – Mike McGill – Mountain Heartache
4:30pm – Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver – Love On Arrival
Wednesday 7/5
Featured tracks :
10:30am – Robinella – Can I Go Too
2:30pm – Amy Lavere – Funnel Of Love
4:30pm – Cahalen Morrison and Eli West – Pot Luck Dinner/OnGod’s Golden Shores
Thursday 7/6
Featured tracks :
10:30am – Mando Saenz – Breakaway Speed
2:30pm – Roger Alan Wade and Sparklemotion – Stone Traveller
4:30pm – Lake Street Dive – You Go Down Smooth
Friday 7/7
Featured tracks :
10:30am – Dom Flemons – Your Baby Ain’t Sweet Like Mine
2:30pm – Spirit Family Reunion with the Appalachian Hippie Poet
4:30pm – Whiskey Bent Valley Boys – Sugar Hill