WDVX MUSIC VAULT APRIL 24 – 28

20 Years of Real Live Music!
WDVX is celebrating twenty years on the air in 2017, and as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in to WDVX every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
Check out what’s headed to the airwaves this week from the WDVX Music Vault, made possible by Sugarlands Distilling Company!
Monday 4/24 featured artists :
10:30a – Mandolin Orange
2:30p – Dale Watson
4:45p – Tift Merritt
Tuesday 4/25 featured artists :
10:30a – Darrell Scott
2:30p – Dori Freeman
4:45p – The SteelDrivers
Wednesday 4/26 featured artists :
10:30a – Chip Taylor
2:30p – Dale Ann Bradley & Steve Gulley
4:45p – Del McCoury Band
Thursday 4/27 featured artists :
10:30a – Robinella
2:30p – Valerie June
4:45p – Guy Marshall
Feature at 5pm : LIVE from Merlefest 2017
Friday 4/28 featured artists :
10:30a – Four Leaf Peat
2:30p – Eilen Jewell
4:45P – Joy Kills Sorrow
***All Music Vault segments on Thursday and Friday may be replaced by live sessions from Merlefest***