WDVX Music Vault April 17 – 21

20 Years of Real Live Music!
WDVX is celebrating twenty years on the air in 2017, and as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in to WDVX every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
Check out what's headed to the airwaves this week from the WDVX Music Vault
Monday 4/17 featured artists :
10:30a – Margo Price
2:30p – Danny Barnes
4:45p – Jason Isbell
Tuesday 4/18 featured artists :
10:30a – Jill Andrews
2:30p – Tami Neilson
4:45p – Chatham County Line
Wednesday 4/19 featured artists :
10:30a – Sweetback Sisters
2:30p – Scott Miller
4:45p – Greensky Bluegrass
Thursday 4/20 featured artists :
10:30a – I Draw Slow
2:30p – Cahalen Morrison & Eli West
4:45p – the everybodyfields
Feature at 5pm : Jason Isbell (WDVX in studio 2007)
Friday 4/21 featured artists :
10:30a – Darrell Scott
2:30p – Dom Flemons
4:45P – Shannon Whitworth and Barrett Smith