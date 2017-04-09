WDVX MUSIC VAULT APRIL 10-14, 2017

20 Years of Real Live Music!

WDVX is celebrating twenty years on the air in 2017, and as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in to WDVX every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.

 Check out what’s headed to the airwaves this week from the WDVX Music Vault, made possible by Sugarlands Distilling Company!

Monday 4/10 featured artists :

10:30a – Richard Smith

2:30p – Robbie Fulks

4:45p – The Steeldrivers

Tuesday 4/11 featured artists :

10:30a – Steep Canyon Rangers

2:30p – Caroline Smith

4:45p – Tim O’Brien and Alison Brown

Wednesday 4/12 featured artists :

10:30a – Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion

2:30p – Jennifer Niceley

4:45p – Caleb Stine

Thursday 4/13 featured artists :

10:30a – Scott Miller

2:30p – Willie Watson

4:45p – Mandolin Orange

Friday 4/14 featured artists :

10:30a – Ed Snodderly & Sam Bush

2:30p – Dom Flemons

4:45P – Shannon Whitworth and Barrett Smith 

