WDVX Experience Podcast 3 : Ketch Secor

This is the WDVX Experience – sharing special moments in the 20 year history of East Tennessee’s Own WDVX.
This podcast features WDVX fans, volunteers, staff, musicians and special guests sharing a special time they had with WDVX.
For this experience Tony Lawson talks with Ketch Secor. Ketch first introduced himself to WDVX with a handwritten letter telling us about a new stringband from Nashville and promoting their new release. He was speaking about the Old Crow Medicine Show. Ketch dropped by our studios earlier this year and we asked him for a WDVX experience.