WDVX Camperfest Reunion May 5-6 Schedule

Darrell Scott, Scott Miller and the Commonwealth, and Jill Andrews headline Camperfest Reunion May 5 – 6. The festival celebrates the iconic WDVX 14-foot Camper Broadcast Studio that started it all in 1997 and the Camperfest Americana Music Festival, which happened from 1998 – 2007.

Join the party that brings listeners and local and national artist from near and far together for a weekend of great music and fellowship at Dumplin Valley Farm* in Kodak, TN just 25 minutes from downtown Knoxville. Directions at the bottom of the page.

The original WDVX 14ft Camper Broadcast Studio will be on site to tour. RV and tent camping available.

Camperfest Reunion Artists:

Darrell Scott

Scott Miller and the Commonwealth

Jill Andrews

Robinella

Jay Clark and the TN Tree Beavers

The Barstool Romeos

Brendon James Wright and the Wrongs

Four Leaf Peat

Eli Fox

Guy Marshall

Alex Leach & the Clinch Mountain Boys

Red Shoes & Rosin

Kevin Abernathy Band

Night Colors (formerly Hazel)

The Lonetones

Appalachian Hippie Poet

EVENT TIMES: RAIN OR SHINE!

Friday, May 5, 2017 Music: 4pm – 11pm (Gates open 3pm)

Saturday, May 6, 2017 Music: 1pm – 11pm (Gates open at Noon)

FESTIVAL SEATING – BRING YOUR CAMP/LAWN CHAIR OR BLANKET!

Artist Lineups:

(subject to change)

Friday, May 5, 2017 • 4-11PM Saturday, May 6, 2017 • 1-11PM Eli Fox

4:00 – 4:45PM Alex Leach & the Clinch Mountain Boys

1:00pm – 1:55PM

Brendon James Wright & the Wrongs

5:00 – 5:45PM Appalachian Hippie Poet

2:00 – 2:05PM Jay Clark & the TN Tree Beavers

6:00 – 6:45PM Four Leaf Peat

2:15 – 3:00Pm

Robinella

7:00 – 7:55PM Kevin Abernathy Band

3:15 – 3:55PM

Appalachian Hippie Poet

8-8:05pm Night Colors (formerly Hazel)

4:15 – 5:00PM

Guy Marshall

8:15 – 9:05PM Red Shoes & Rosin

5:15 – 6:00PM

Darrell Scott

9:30 – 10:45PM The Lonetones

6:15 – 7:00PM Barstool Romeos

7:15 – 8:00

Jill Andrews (full band)

8:15 – 9:15PM

Scott Miller & The Commonwealth

9:45PM – 11:00PM



Ticket Prices: Festival Tickets and Camping Reservations must be purchased separately!

PRICING SCHEDULE Weekend Pass Friday, May 5 One Day Pass Saturday May 6 One Day Pass Early Bird: 3/17/17 – 4/14/17 (Super Saver) $40.00 $22.50 $25.00 4/15/17 – 5/4/17 $45.00 $25.00 $30.00 Gate Price $50.00 $30.00 $35.00



Above prices are per ticket (plus applicable service fee). Click here to purchase tickets.

Kids: 12 years old and under get in free!

(Above prices do not include camping – see below)

Seating: General Admission – (First come, first serve)

Festival seating – Bring lawn chairs/blankets

Parking: FREE, On-Site parking

Food & Beverages: Beer, water, and food will be available for purchase.

PROHIBITED in the Barn and on Festival Lawn: No Coolers, No Pets, No tents/shades structures, wagons or carts, no selfie sticks. No outside food or beverages allowed. No smoking in Barn. No large backpacks/bags. All items subject to search.

CAMPING INFORMATION:

On site camping reservations are being made through Dumplin Valley Farm. For information on RV/Tent Camping, go to their webpage, call (865) 397-7942, or email at dumplingrass@comcast.net. (Campers must have purchased Camperfest Tickets for Festival admission.)

Not into Camping? There are several hotels nearby at Exit 407, and many more closer to Pigeon Forge. Click the links below to see hotel options and check prices.