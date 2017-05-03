WDVX Camperfest Reunion May 5-6 Schedule

Darrell Scott, Scott Miller and the Commonwealth, and Jill Andrews headline Camperfest Reunion May 5 – 6. The festival celebrates the iconic WDVX 14-foot Camper Broadcast Studio that started it all in 1997 and the Camperfest Americana Music Festival, which happened from 1998 – 2007.
Join the party that brings listeners and local and national artist from near and far together for a weekend of great music and fellowship at Dumplin Valley Farm* in Kodak, TN just 25 minutes from downtown Knoxville. Directions at the bottom of the page.
The original WDVX 14ft Camper Broadcast Studio will be on site to tour. RV and tent camping available.
Camperfest Reunion Artists:
Darrell Scott
Scott Miller and the Commonwealth
Jill Andrews
Robinella
Jay Clark and the TN Tree Beavers
The Barstool Romeos
Brendon James Wright and the Wrongs
Four Leaf Peat
Eli Fox
Guy Marshall
Alex Leach & the Clinch Mountain Boys
Red Shoes & Rosin
Kevin Abernathy Band
Night Colors (formerly Hazel)
The Lonetones
Appalachian Hippie Poet
EVENT TIMES: RAIN OR SHINE!
Friday, May 5, 2017 Music: 4pm – 11pm (Gates open 3pm)
Saturday, May 6, 2017 Music: 1pm – 11pm (Gates open at Noon)
FESTIVAL SEATING – BRING YOUR CAMP/LAWN CHAIR OR BLANKET!
Artist Lineups:
(subject to change)
|
Friday, May 5, 2017 • 4-11PM
|
Saturday, May 6, 2017 • 1-11PM
|
Eli Fox
4:00 – 4:45PM
|
Alex Leach & the Clinch Mountain Boys
1:00pm – 1:55PM
|
Brendon James Wright & the Wrongs
5:00 – 5:45PM
|
Appalachian Hippie Poet
|
Jay Clark & the TN Tree Beavers
6:00 – 6:45PM
|
Four Leaf Peat
2:15 – 3:00Pm
|
Robinella
7:00 – 7:55PM
|
Kevin Abernathy Band
3:15 – 3:55PM
|
Appalachian Hippie Poet
8-8:05pm
|
Night Colors (formerly Hazel)
4:15 – 5:00PM
|
Guy Marshall
8:15 – 9:05PM
|
Red Shoes & Rosin
5:15 – 6:00PM
|
Darrell Scott
9:30 – 10:45PM
|
The Lonetones
6:15 – 7:00PM
|
Barstool Romeos
7:15 – 8:00
Jill Andrews (full band)
8:15 – 9:15PM
|
|
Scott Miller & The Commonwealth
9:45PM – 11:00PM
Ticket Prices: Festival Tickets and Camping Reservations must be purchased separately!
|
PRICING SCHEDULE
|
Weekend Pass
|
Friday, May 5
One Day Pass
|
Saturday May 6
One Day Pass
|
Early Bird: 3/17/17 – 4/14/17
|
(Super Saver) $40.00
|
$22.50
|
$25.00
|
4/15/17 – 5/4/17
|
$45.00
|
$25.00
|
$30.00
|
Gate Price
|
$50.00
|
$30.00
|
$35.00
Above prices are per ticket (plus applicable service fee). Click here to purchase tickets.
Kids: 12 years old and under get in free!
(Above prices do not include camping – see below)
Seating: General Admission – (First come, first serve)
Festival seating – Bring lawn chairs/blankets
Parking: FREE, On-Site parking
Food & Beverages: Beer, water, and food will be available for purchase.
PROHIBITED in the Barn and on Festival Lawn: No Coolers, No Pets, No tents/shades structures, wagons or carts, no selfie sticks. No outside food or beverages allowed. No smoking in Barn. No large backpacks/bags. All items subject to search.
CAMPING INFORMATION:
On site camping reservations are being made through Dumplin Valley Farm. For information on RV/Tent Camping, go to their webpage, call (865) 397-7942, or email at dumplingrass@comcast.net. (Campers must have purchased Camperfest Tickets for Festival admission.)
Not into Camping? There are several hotels nearby at Exit 407, and many more closer to Pigeon Forge. Click the links below to see hotel options and check prices.