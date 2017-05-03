WDVX Camperfest Reunion May 5-6 Schedule

Darrell Scott, Scott Miller and the Commonwealth, and Jill Andrews headline Camperfest Reunion May 5 – 6.  The festival celebrates the iconic WDVX 14-foot Camper Broadcast Studio that started it all in 1997 and the Camperfest Americana Music Festival, which happened from 1998 – 2007.

Join the party that brings listeners and local and national artist from near and far together for a weekend of great music and fellowship at Dumplin Valley Farm* in Kodak, TN just 25 minutes from downtown Knoxville. Directions at the bottom of the page.

Scott Miller & The Commonwealth

The original WDVX 14ft Camper Broadcast Studio will be on site to tour.   RV and tent camping available.     

Jill Andrews

Camperfest Reunion Artists:

Darrell Scott
Scott Miller and the Commonwealth
Jill Andrews
Robinella
Jay Clark and the TN Tree Beavers
The Barstool Romeos
Brendon James Wright and the Wrongs
Four Leaf Peat
Eli Fox
Guy Marshall
Alex Leach & the Clinch Mountain Boys
Red Shoes & Rosin
Kevin Abernathy Band
Night Colors (formerly Hazel)
The Lonetones
Appalachian Hippie Poet

 

EVENT TIMES:                 RAIN OR SHINE! 

Friday, May 5, 2017     Music: 4pm – 11pm   (Gates open 3pm)

Saturday, May 6, 2017     Music:  1pm – 11pm   (Gates open at Noon)

 

FESTIVAL SEATING – BRING YOUR CAMP/LAWN CHAIR OR BLANKET!

 

Artist Lineups:

(subject to change)

Friday, May 5, 20174-11PM
Saturday, May 6, 20171-11PM
Eli Fox
4:00 – 4:45PM
Alex Leach & the Clinch Mountain Boys
1:00pm – 1:55PM
Brendon James Wright & the Wrongs
5:00 – 5:45PM

Appalachian Hippie Poet
2:00 – 2:05PM
Jay Clark & the TN Tree Beavers
6:00 – 6:45PM
Four Leaf Peat
2:15 – 3:00Pm
Robinella
7:00 – 7:55PM
Kevin Abernathy Band
3:15 – 3:55PM
Appalachian Hippie Poet
8-8:05pm
Night Colors (formerly Hazel)
4:15 – 5:00PM
Guy Marshall
8:15 – 9:05PM
Red Shoes & Rosin
5:15 – 6:00PM
Darrell Scott
9:30 – 10:45PM
The Lonetones
6:15 – 7:00PM
Barstool Romeos
7:15 – 8:00
Jill  Andrews (full band)
8:15  – 9:15PM
 
Scott Miller & The Commonwealth
9:45PM – 11:00PM

 

Ticket Prices:   Festival Tickets and Camping Reservations must be purchased separately!

PRICING SCHEDULE
Weekend Pass
Friday, May 5
One Day Pass
Saturday May 6
One Day Pass
    Early Bird:     3/17/17 – 4/14/17
(Super Saver)  $40.00
               $22.50
$25.00
4/15/17 – 5/4/17
$45.00
               $25.00
$30.00
Gate Price
$50.00
               $30.00
$35.00


Above prices are per ticket (plus applicable service fee).  Click here to purchase tickets.  

Kids: 12 years old and under get in free!

(Above prices do not include camping – see below)

Seating:  General Admission – (First come, first serve)

Festival seating – Bring lawn chairs/blankets

Parking:  FREE, On-Site parking

Food & Beverages:  Beer, water, and food will be available for purchase.

PROHIBITED in the Barn and on Festival Lawn:  No Coolers, No Pets, No tents/shades structures, wagons or carts, no selfie sticks. No outside food or beverages allowed.  No smoking in Barn.  No large backpacks/bags. All items subject to search.

CAMPING INFORMATION:

On site camping reservations are being made through Dumplin Valley Farm. For information on RV/Tent Camping, go to their webpage, call (865) 397-7942, or email at dumplingrass@comcast.net. (Campers must have purchased Camperfest Tickets for Festival admission.)  

Not into Camping? There are several hotels nearby at Exit 407, and many more closer to Pigeon Forge. Click the links below to see hotel options and check prices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *