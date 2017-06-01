Special WDVX Father’s Day Packages – Featuring a limited edition WDVX Orka Tumbler

Celebrate this Fathers Day WDVX Style!

Happy Fathers Day from WDVX!

Looking for something special to please that father-figure in your life this year? Get yours HERE!

Celebrate his love for WDVX with a limited edition, 20th Anniversary Orca Tumbler! Paired with your choice of WDVX thumb drive full of hand-selected tracks from the WDVX music archives or a WDVX ball cap (perfect for a day out on the links or an early morning fishing trip!), this is a one-of-a-kind way to show him how much you care.

This 27-oz Orca tumbler features:

  • Double-walled vacuum sealed body and dual insulation system with a copper-clad inner chamber
  • Tritan polymer lid with silicone gasket creates a leak-proof seal
  • Condensation free grip retains ice or heat
  • Bpa-Free lid
  • 18/8 stainless steel
  • WDVX 20th Anniversary Logo

To pick up the perfect gift, stop by our store and get yours today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *