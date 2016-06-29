A Song & A Sip – Kirk Fleta

Kirk Fleta is a longtime friend of WDVX and he’ll be taking the stage on the WDVX Blue Plate Special tomorrow, June 30th at noon. Click here to learn more.

A native of Gatlinburg, Fleta is a singer-songwriter who is well known around the region for his laid back style, strong vocals and guitar tunes. He has sold over 10,000 copies of his self produced albums and played all over the world. Kirk plays at a variety of venues regularly, likened by one media outlet to “a gypsy musician with thousands of fans spread out across the world.”

We think you’ll enjoy this video, for the track “Blackberry Wine,” because it captures some of what we love about summer: good music, good friends, and being outside surrounded by the beauty of East Tennessee.

This is the latest in our blog series, A Song & A Sip, brought to you in part from our friends at Sugarlands Distilling Company. Each week, they share a great drink recipe as part of their #WhatToDrinkWednesday, and we thought it would be fun to pair the drinks with an amazing music performance.

The tunes of Kirk Fleta should definitely be included in your playlist this summer. And if you need a refreshing summer drink to enjoy, try this week’s Sip, which incorporates some of summer’s bounty: fresh blueberries!

2 oz of Sugarlands Blueberry Muffin Moonshine

1.5 oz of Lime Juice

1 oz of Lemon Juice

1 oz of Orange Juice

.5 oz of Simple Syrup

Sugar rim of margarita glass. Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin with ice. Shake well and strain over ice, or blend with ice for a frozen option, in a margarita glass. Garnish with a spear of blueberries and small lime segments.

Sips up!