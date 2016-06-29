Kirk Fleta is a longtime friend of WDVX and he’ll be taking the stage on the WDVX Blue Plate Special tomorrow, June 30th at noon. Click here to learn more.
A native of Gatlinburg, Fleta is a singer-songwriter who is well known around the region for his laid back style, strong vocals and guitar tunes. He has sold over 10,000 copies of his self produced albums and played all over the world. Kirk plays at a variety of venues regularly, likened by one media outlet to “a gypsy musician with thousands of fans spread out across the world.”
We think you’ll enjoy this video, for the track “Blackberry Wine,” because it captures some of what we love about summer: good music, good friends, and being outside surrounded by the beauty of East Tennessee.
This is the latest in our blog series, A Song & A Sip, brought to you in part from our friends at Sugarlands Distilling Company. Each week, they share a great drink recipe as part of their #WhatToDrinkWednesday, and we thought it would be fun to pair the drinks with an amazing music performance.
The tunes of Kirk Fleta should definitely be included in your playlist this summer. And if you need a refreshing summer drink to enjoy, try this week’s Sip, which incorporates some of summer’s bounty: fresh blueberries!
2 oz of Sugarlands Blueberry Muffin Moonshine
1.5 oz of Lime Juice
1 oz of Lemon Juice
1 oz of Orange Juice
.5 oz of Simple Syrup
Sugar rim of margarita glass. Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin with ice. Shake well and strain over ice, or blend with ice for a frozen option, in a margarita glass. Garnish with a spear of blueberries and small lime segments.
Sips up!
5 thoughts on “A Song & A Sip – Kirk Fleta”
For Mr.Kirk Fleta, cant wait to hear you tomorrow. Lots of Love to you.Your other mom.lol!!
https://www.crowdrise.com/kirk-fletas-wildfire-recovery-fund. Please share this
Kirk is a phenomenal musician and just as good of a friend and soul. If you are in eastern Tennessee your trip isn’t complete without a shot of shine and Fleta! If you’re local and don’t know who Kirk is climb out of the woods and go see him. Thanks for covering these local artist, especially my THIS guy! Love you Kirk, see you soon.
Kirk is so awesome, I actually met Kirk last year in Knoxville @ Barley’s for Rhythm and Blooms. Kirk took me and my mom to WDVX the next day. Saw his picture on the Blue Plate Special. I fell in love with Knoxville and now I will be moving there soon. Kirk has an infectious personality. Great singer songwriter. Glad that I met him. Happy that Knoxville has such an awesome music scence that supports live music. I think every state should have radio stations like WDVX..
“Friends of @KirkFleta #TNWildfire Recovery Fund” He lost ansolutely everything pls #donate http://poqa.qr.ai