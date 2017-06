We have plenty of Real Live Music headed your way this month, and just in case you miss it on the airwaves, we made this Spotify playlist to keep you in the know. All of these artists are playing a WDVX event in July, whether it’s the Blue Plate Special, Tennessee Shines, Six O’Clock Swerve, First Friday Live, or other special event.

Check out our event calendar here for more information on upcoming shows.

Follow WDVX on Spotify here.

Happy listenin’!