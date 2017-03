There is a ton of Real Live Music headed to the WDVX Camperfest Reunion, and just in case you miss it on the airwaves, we made this Spotify playlist to keep you in the know. All of these artists will be joining us on the grounds of Dumplin’ Valley Farms in Kodak, TN for Camperfest on May 5th and 6th, 2017.

Check out the Camperfest event page for tickets and more information. Happy listenin’!