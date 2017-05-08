MUSIC VAULT MAY 8 – 12

20 Years of Real Live Music!
WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air in 2017, & as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
The WDVX Music Vault is made possible by Sugarlands Distilling Company! Coming up this week….
Monday 5/8 featured artists :
10:30a – Pokey LaFarge
2:30p – JP Harris & The Tough Choices
4:45p – Tony Joe White
Tuesday 5/9 featured artists :
10:30a – Cadillac Sky
2:30p – Howlin’ Brothers
4:45p – The Honeycutters
Wednesday 5/10 featured artists :
10:30a – Leftover Salmon
2:30p – Angel Snow
4:45p – Bottle Rockets
Thursday 5/11 featured artists :
10:30a – Jon Stickley Trio
2:30p – Woody Pines
4:45p – Stray Birds
Friday 5/12 featured artists :
10:30a – Sierra Hull
2:30p – Martha Scanlan
4:45P – Wallace Coleman