MUSIC VAULT May 15 – 19

20 Years of Real Live Music!

WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air in 2017, & as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.

The WDVX Music Vault is made possible by Sugarlands Distilling Company! Coming up this week….

WDVX MUSIC VAULT

Monday 5/15

Featured tracks :

10:30a – Fred Eaglesmith

2:30p – Jim Lauderdale

4:30p – Cactus Blossoms

Tuesday 5/16

Featured tracks :

10:30a – Missy Raines and the New Hip

2:30p – Big Sandy and His Fly Rite Boys

4:30p – Ralph II, Alex Leach and the Clinch Mtn Boys

Wednesday 5/17

Featured tracks :

10:30a -Bill Mize

2:30p – Tami Nielsen

4:30p – The Lonetones

Thursday 5/18

Featured tracks :

10:30a – The Black Lillies

2:30p – Dom Flemons

4:30p – Sam Lewis

Featured segment : Scott Miller and Jill Andrews live at Camperfest Reunion

Friday 5/19

Featured tracks :

10:30a – Blue Mother Tupelo

2:30p – Bill and The Belles

4:30P – Royal Hounds