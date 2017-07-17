MUSIC VAULT July 17 – 21, 2017

20 YEARS OF REAL LIVE MUSIC!

WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air in 2017, & as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.

 WDVX MUSIC VAULT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY SUGARLANDS DISTILLING COMPANY! COMING UP THIS WEEK….

WDVX MUSIC VAULT

Monday 7/17
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Tim O’Brien & Alison Brown
2:30p – The Naughty Knots
4:45p – Larry Keel

Tuesday 7/18
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Sarah Lee Guthrie & Johnny Irion
2:30p – Devan Jones & The Uptown Stomp w/ Robinella
4:45p – Del McCoury Band

Wednesday 7/19
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Y’uns
2:30p – Amy LaVere
4:45p – Caleb Stine

Thursday 7/20
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Underhill Rose
2:30p – St. Paul & The Broken Bones
4:45p – Cadillac Sky

Friday 7/21
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Mandolin Orange
2:30p – Dom Flemons
4:45P – Hoots & Hellmouth

