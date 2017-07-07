MUSIC VAULT JULY 10 – 14

20 YEARS OF REAL LIVE MUSIC!
WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air in 2017, & as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
WDVX MUSIC VAULT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY SUGARLANDS DISTILLING COMPANY! COMING UP THIS WEEK….
WDVX MUSIC VAULT
Monday 7/10
Featured tracks :
10:30a – The Boxcars
2:30p – Sarah Morgan
4:30p – Kristin Andreassen
Tuesday 7/11
Featured tracks :
10:30a – I Draw Slow
2:30p – John Driskell Hopkins & Balsam Range
4:30p – Chuck Brodsky
Wednesday 7/12
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Valerie June
2:30p – Dori Freeman
4:30p – Robbie Fulks
Thursday 7/13
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Ramsay Midwood
2:30p – Kenny Vaughn
4:30p – Carolyn Martin’s Swingband
Friday 7/14
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Mary Gauthier
2:30p – Matt Woods
4:30P – Open The Door For Three