Katie’s 2016 Favorites

Hey y’all – Katie here, WDVX Program Director and host of “The Category Stomp” on Monday nights 7-10pm. In the past, I have always been a bit hesitant when it comes to making “Best Of” year-end lists. It is always a daunting task to sort through all of the great music we are exposed to at WDVX in any given year. That being said, I managed to put together a list of some of my favorite albums & songs of 2016. They aren’t in any specific order – cue my indecisiveness – but I hope you enjoy and tune in to hear music included on the below lists (and beyond) every Monday night on “The Category Stomp”. Here goes nothin’…. (again, in no particular order!)
2016 albums
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
Standout track : “8 (circle)“
Whitney – Light Upon The Lake
Standout track : “Golden Days“
Mandolin Orange – Blindfaller
Standout track : “Wildfire“
Dylan LeBlanc – Cautionary Tale
Standout track : “Beyond The Veil“
Lake Street Dive – Side Pony
Standout track : “Mistakes“
Michael Daves – Orchids and Violence (double album)
Standout acoustic track : “The Dirt That You Throw“
Standout electric track : “Dark Angel“
2016 songs
Sara Watkins – “Move Me“
(album: Young In All The Wrong Ways)
Dr. Dog – “Bring My Baby Back“
(album : The Psychedelic Swamp)
Amanda Shires – “Harmless“
(album: My Piece of Land)
Father John Misty – “Real Love Baby“
(single: Real Love Baby)
Margo Price – “Four Years of Chances“
(album: Midwest Farmer’s Daughter)
Stray Birds – “Shining In The Distance“
(album: Magic Fire)
Band of Horses – “Dull Time/The Moon“
(album : Why Are You OK)
Lori McKenna – “Wreck You“
(album : The Bird and the Rifle)
Marlon Williams – “Dark Child“
(album: Marlon Williams)
The Wild Reeds – “Everything Looks Better (In Hindsight)“
(EP : Best Wishes)
Basia Bulat : “Fool“
(album : Good Advice”)