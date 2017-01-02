Katie’s 2016 Favorites

Hey y’all – Katie here, WDVX Program Director and host of “The Category Stomp” on Monday nights 7-10pm. In the past, I have always been a bit hesitant when it comes to making “Best Of” year-end lists. It is always a daunting task to sort through all of the great music we are exposed to at WDVX in any given year. That being said, I managed to put together a list of some of my favorite albums & songs of 2016. They aren’t in any specific order – cue my indecisiveness – but I hope you enjoy and tune in to hear music included on the below lists (and beyond) every Monday night on “The Category Stomp”. Here goes nothin’…. (again, in no particular order!)

2016 albums