Katie’s 2016 Favorites

 

Katie Cauthen
 
Hey y’all – Katie here, WDVX Program Director and host of “The Category Stomp” on Monday nights 7-10pm. In the past, I have always been a bit hesitant when it comes to making “Best Of” year-end lists. It is always a daunting task to sort through all of the great music we are exposed to at WDVX in any given year. That being said, I managed to put together a list of some of my favorite albums & songs of 2016. They aren’t in any specific order – cue my indecisiveness – but I hope you enjoy and tune in to hear music included on the below lists (and beyond) every Monday night on “The Category Stomp”. Here goes nothin’…. (again, in no particular order!)
 
 

2016 albums

 
 
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
Standout track : “8 (circle)
 
 Image result for bon iver 22
Whitney – Light Upon The Lake
Standout track : “Golden Days
 
 Image result for whitney light upon the lake
Mandolin Orange – Blindfaller
Standout track : “Wildfire
 
 Image result for mandolin orange blindfaller
case/lang/veirs – case/lang/veirs
Standout track : “Atomic Number
 
 Image result for case lang veirs
Dylan LeBlanc – Cautionary Tale
Standout track : “Beyond The Veil
 
 Image result for dylan leblanc cautionary tale
Lake Street Dive – Side Pony
Standout track : “Mistakes
 
 Image result for side pony lake
Hackensaw Boys – Charismo
Standout track : “Don’t Bet Against Me
 
 Image result for hackensaw boys charismo
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Standout track : “Welcome to Earth (Pollywog)
 
 Image result for sailors guide to earth
Dori Freeman – Dori Freeman
Standout track : “Go On Lovin‘”
 
 Image result for dori freeman '
The Cactus Blossoms – You’re Dreaming
Standout track : “Mississippi
 
 Image result for cactus blossoms you're dreaming
 
Michael Daves – Orchids and Violence (double album)
Standout acoustic track : “The Dirt That You Throw
Standout electric track :  “Dark Angel
 
Image result for michael daves dark angel electric
 
  
 

2016 songs

 
Sara Watkins – “Move Me
(album: Young In All The Wrong Ways)
 
Dr. Dog – “Bring My Baby Back
(album : The Psychedelic Swamp)
 
Amanda Shires – “Harmless
(album: My Piece of Land)
 
Father John Misty – “Real Love Baby
(single: Real Love Baby)
 
Margo Price – “Four Years of Chances
(album: Midwest Farmer’s Daughter)
 
Stray Birds – “Shining In The Distance
(album: Magic Fire)
 
Band of Horses – “Dull Time/The Moon
(album : Why Are You OK)
 
Lori McKenna – “Wreck You
(album : The Bird and the Rifle)
 
Marlon Williams – “Dark Child
(album: Marlon Williams)
 
The Wild Reeds – “Everything Looks Better (In Hindsight)
(EP : Best Wishes)
 
Basia Bulat : “Fool
(album : Good Advice”)
 

