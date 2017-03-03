Johnny Mack’s Tracks – February 2017 Blues Playlist

Take a look at the WDVX Blues Playlist for February 2017! Tune in for the Johnny Mack Blues Attack every Friday night from 9pm until 3am!

1. Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundation

2. The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal

3. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

4. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men, Prick Of The Litter, Thirty Tigers

5. Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama Music

6. Big Bill Morganfield, Blood Stains On The Wall, Black Shuck

7. John Mayall, Talk About That, 30 Below

8. Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark

9. The Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac

10. Lisa Biales, The Beat Of My Heart, Big Song Music

11. Omar Coleman, Omar Coleman & West Side Soul, 3 On The B

12. Various Artists, The Blues Foundation Presents International Blues Challenge #32, The Blues Foundation

13. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue/Mascot

14. Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray

15. Beth Hart, Fire On The Floor, Provogue/Mascot

16. Scott Ramminger, Do What Your Heart Says To, Arbor Lane Music

17. Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark

18. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax/Concord

19. Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage

20. Dave Fields, Unleashed, FMI

21. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss

22. Tom Craig & Soul Patch, Get Ready For Me, self release

23. Tim Gartland, If You Want A Good Woman, Taste Good Music

24. Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf

25. Cary Morin, Cradle To The Grave, self release

