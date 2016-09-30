Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Check out some of the records that were played on “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack!” last Friday night (9/23/2016):
Fiona Boyes, Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings (releases 10/14)
Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N Groove Records
Michael Burks, I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man Records
Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark Records
Omar Coleman, Live! At Rosa’s Lounge, Delmark Records
John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, That Will Never Do, Wolf Records
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator Records
The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn Records
John Blues Boyd, The Real Deal, Little Village Foundation
Aireene Espiritu, Back Where I Belong, Little Village Foundation
Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty Music
Annika Chambers, Wild & Free, Under The Radar Music Group
Kenny Neal, Bloodline, Cleopatra Records
The McKee Brothers, Enjoy It While You Can, self release
Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M. C. Records
Duke Robillard & His All-Star Combo, Blues Full Circle, Stony Plain Records
Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Maxwell Street, Stony Plain Records
Harpdog Brown, Travelin’ With The Blues, Dog House Records
Brian Langlinais, Right Hand Road, Patoutville
Deb Ryder, Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb Music
Wendy Rich, It’s All Nothing, Wendy Rich Music
Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack!” 9pm-3 ET www.wdvx.com
Just love Johnny Mack`s Friday night Blues Attack, I listen almost every Friday night, but not till 3 am, wish you could start a little earlier and have more blues on the air, I`m a big blues fan
Thanks for the blues