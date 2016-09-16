Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Check out some of the records that were played on “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack!” last Friday night:

Chris Thomas King, Les Bleus Made In Louisiana, 21st Century Blues Records

Doug MacLeod, Live In Europe, Under The Radar Music Group

Annika Chambers, Wild & Free, Under The Radar Music Group

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator Records (releases 9/23)

Michael Burks, I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man Records

Duke Robillard, Blues Full Circle, Stony Plain Records (2 songs)

Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Maxwell Street, Stony Plain Records

Al Basile, Mid-Century Modern, Sweetspot Records

Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark Records (releases 9/16)

Omar Coleman, Live! At Rosa’s Lounge, Delmark Records

John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, That Will Never Do, Wolf Records

Kenny Neal, Bloodline, Cleopatra Records

Mary Jo Curry, Mary Jo Curry, Guitar Angels Records

Wendy Rich, It’s All Nothing, Wendy Rich Music

The McKee Brothers, Enjoy It While You Can, self release

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch, Champagne Velvet, Underworld Records (releases 9/16)

Little Mike, How Long?, ELROB Records (releases 9/23)

The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn Records

Dennis Gruenling Featuring Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, Ready Or Not, VizzTone Label

Group

Deb Ryder, Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb Music (releases 9/16)

Brian Langlinias, Right Hand Road, Patoutville (releases 9/16)

Peter Karp, The Arson’s Match Live In NYC, Rose Cottage

Will Porter, Tick Tock Tick, Gramofono Sound

Eric Clapton & Guests, Crossroads Revisited: Selections From The Crossroads Guitar

Festivals, Rhino/Reprise Records

Mel Brown & The Homewreckers, Under Yonder: Live At Pop The Gator 1991, Electro-Fi Records

Smoky Greenwell, South Louisiana Blues, Greenwell Records

Gov’t Mule, The Tel-Star Sessions, Evil Teen

Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records

Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Concord Music Group (releases 9/16)

Kat Riggins, Blues Revival, self release

Bruce Katz Band, Out From The Center, American Showplace Music (releases 9/ 16)

