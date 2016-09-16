Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Check out some of the records that were played on “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack!” last Friday night:
Chris Thomas King, Les Bleus Made In Louisiana, 21st Century Blues Records
Doug MacLeod, Live In Europe, Under The Radar Music Group
Annika Chambers, Wild & Free, Under The Radar Music Group
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator Records (releases 9/23)
Michael Burks, I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man Records
Duke Robillard, Blues Full Circle, Stony Plain Records (2 songs)
Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Maxwell Street, Stony Plain Records
Al Basile, Mid-Century Modern, Sweetspot Records
Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark Records (releases 9/16)
Omar Coleman, Live! At Rosa’s Lounge, Delmark Records
John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, That Will Never Do, Wolf Records
Kenny Neal, Bloodline, Cleopatra Records
Mary Jo Curry, Mary Jo Curry, Guitar Angels Records
Wendy Rich, It’s All Nothing, Wendy Rich Music
The McKee Brothers, Enjoy It While You Can, self release
Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch, Champagne Velvet, Underworld Records (releases 9/16)
Little Mike, How Long?, ELROB Records (releases 9/23)
The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn Records
Dennis Gruenling Featuring Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, Ready Or Not, VizzTone Label
Group
Deb Ryder, Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb Music (releases 9/16)
Brian Langlinias, Right Hand Road, Patoutville (releases 9/16)
Peter Karp, The Arson’s Match Live In NYC, Rose Cottage
Will Porter, Tick Tock Tick, Gramofono Sound
Eric Clapton & Guests, Crossroads Revisited: Selections From The Crossroads Guitar
Festivals, Rhino/Reprise Records
Mel Brown & The Homewreckers, Under Yonder: Live At Pop The Gator 1991, Electro-Fi Records
Smoky Greenwell, South Louisiana Blues, Greenwell Records
Gov’t Mule, The Tel-Star Sessions, Evil Teen
Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records
Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Concord Music Group (releases 9/16)
Kat Riggins, Blues Revival, self release
Bruce Katz Band, Out From The Center, American Showplace Music (releases 9/ 16)
1 thought on “Johnny Mack’s Tracks”
HEY MAN!! looks like I’m in some good company!
Thank you for yer exquisite taste!
If you want any ID’s or earlier recordings , let me know.
thanks again!
Will Porter