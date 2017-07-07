Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Take a look at the WDVX Blues Playlist from June of 2017! These are some of the albums that Johnny Mack played on the Johnny Mack Friday Night Blues Attack. Tune in every Friday night at 9pm until 3am for the best of the blues!

1. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

2. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan

3. Andy T Band, Double Strike, American Showplace

4. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

5. Chris Cain, Chris Cain, Little Village Foundation

6. Monster Mike Welch & Mike Ledbetter, Right Place Right Time, Delta Groove

7. Kilborn Alley Blues Band, The Tolano Tapes, Run It Back Records

8. Steve Krase, Should’ve Seen It Coming, Connor Ray

9. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

10. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue/Mascot

11. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

12. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, TajMo, Concord

13. Carolyn Wonderland, Moon Goes Missing, Home Records

14. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

15. Roy Book Binder, In Concert Road Songs & Stories, PegLeg

16. Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco

17. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee

18. Nick Schnebelen, Live In Kansas City, VizzTone

19. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M. C. Records

20. Doug MacLeod, Break The Chain, Reference Recordings

21. Lauren Mitchell, Desire, Lauren Mitchell Records

22. John Nemeth, Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease

23. Gina Sicilia, Tug Of War, Blue Elan

24. Williams Wayne & Isaak, Big City Back Country Blues, Williams Wayne & Isaak Music

25. Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Jumping Jack/Landslide

Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 ET www.wdvx.com