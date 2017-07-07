Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Take a look at the WDVX Blues Playlist from June of 2017! These are some of the albums that Johnny Mack played on the Johnny Mack Friday Night Blues Attack. Tune in every Friday night at 9pm until 3am for the best of the blues!
1. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
2. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan
3. Andy T Band, Double Strike, American Showplace
4. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
5. Chris Cain, Chris Cain, Little Village Foundation
6. Monster Mike Welch & Mike Ledbetter, Right Place Right Time, Delta Groove
7. Kilborn Alley Blues Band, The Tolano Tapes, Run It Back Records
8. Steve Krase, Should’ve Seen It Coming, Connor Ray
9. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark
10. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue/Mascot
11. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
12. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, TajMo, Concord
13. Carolyn Wonderland, Moon Goes Missing, Home Records
14. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
15. Roy Book Binder, In Concert Road Songs & Stories, PegLeg
16. Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco
17. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee
18. Nick Schnebelen, Live In Kansas City, VizzTone
19. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M. C. Records
20. Doug MacLeod, Break The Chain, Reference Recordings
21. Lauren Mitchell, Desire, Lauren Mitchell Records
22. John Nemeth, Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
23. Gina Sicilia, Tug Of War, Blue Elan
24. Williams Wayne & Isaak, Big City Back Country Blues, Williams Wayne & Isaak Music
25. Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Jumping Jack/Landslide
