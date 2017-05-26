Johnny Mack’s Tracks

The Johnny Mack Blues Attack takes place every Friday night from 9pm until 3am on WDVX! You can listen live on your radio or online at wdvx.com. Take a look at some of the albums that were played last week:
Ken Swartz & The Palace Of Sin, Smile Away The Blues, Adelphi Records
Terry Robb, Cool Of The Bloom, Niasounds
Harrison Kennedy, Who U Tellin’?, Electro-Fi Records
Big Joe Fitz, Shoulda Known Better, self release
Ruthie Foster, Joy Comes Back, Blue Corn Music
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, TajMo, Concord Music Group
Eric Bibb, Migration Blues, Stony Plain Records
Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M. C. Records
Studebaker John, Songs For None, Avanti
Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Jumping Jack Records/Landslide Records
Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss Music
Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan Records
Beth Hart, Fire On The Floor, Provogue/Mascot Label Group
Thornbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf Records
Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records
Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records
Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator Records
Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco Records
John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Bahool Records
Scott Ramminger, Do What Your Heart Says To, Arbor Lane Music
The Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac Records
Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records
Fabrizio Poggi, Texas Blues Voices, Appaloosa Records (2 songs)
John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do, Delta Groove Music
Monster Mike Welch & Mike Ledbetter, Right Place Right Time, Delta Groove Music
Steve Krase, Should’ve Seen It Coming, Connor Ray Music
Nick Schnebelen, Live In Kansas City, VizzTone Label Group
Billy Price, Alive & Strange, VizzTone Label Group
John Nemeth, Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
Lauren Mitchell, Desire, self release (releases 6/16)
Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark Records
Laura Tate, Let’s Just Be Real, 811 Gold Records
North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace, SMG (releases 6/2)
Kilborn Alley Blues Band, The Tolano Tapes, Rein It Back Records
Chris Belleau, Swamp Fever, Proud Dog
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee Inc.
