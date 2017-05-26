Johnny Mack’s Tracks

The Johnny Mack Blues Attack takes place every Friday night from 9pm until 3am on WDVX! You can listen live on your radio or online at wdvx.com. Take a look at some of the albums that were played last week:

Ken Swartz & The Palace Of Sin, Smile Away The Blues, Adelphi Records

Terry Robb, Cool Of The Bloom, Niasounds

Harrison Kennedy, Who U Tellin’?, Electro-Fi Records

Big Joe Fitz, Shoulda Known Better, self release

Ruthie Foster, Joy Comes Back, Blue Corn Music

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, TajMo, Concord Music Group

Eric Bibb, Migration Blues, Stony Plain Records

Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M. C. Records

Studebaker John, Songs For None, Avanti

Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Jumping Jack Records/Landslide Records

Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss Music

Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan Records

Beth Hart, Fire On The Floor, Provogue/Mascot Label Group

Thornbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf Records

Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records

Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator Records

Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco Records

John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Bahool Records

Scott Ramminger, Do What Your Heart Says To, Arbor Lane Music

The Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac Records

Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records

Fabrizio Poggi, Texas Blues Voices, Appaloosa Records (2 songs)

John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do, Delta Groove Music

Monster Mike Welch & Mike Ledbetter, Right Place Right Time, Delta Groove Music

Steve Krase, Should’ve Seen It Coming, Connor Ray Music

Nick Schnebelen, Live In Kansas City, VizzTone Label Group

Billy Price, Alive & Strange, VizzTone Label Group

John Nemeth, Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease

Lauren Mitchell, Desire, self release (releases 6/16)

Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark Records

Laura Tate, Let’s Just Be Real, 811 Gold Records

North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace, SMG (releases 6/2)

Kilborn Alley Blues Band, The Tolano Tapes, Rein It Back Records

Chris Belleau, Swamp Fever, Proud Dog

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee Inc.

Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 ET www.wdvx.com

His entire playlist is posted on Facebook. Send a friend request to Johnny Mack.