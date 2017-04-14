Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Tune in for the Johnny Mack’s Blues Attack every Friday night from 9pm until 3am! Take a look at some of the albums that were played last week (4/7/17):

Eric Bibb, Migration Blues, Stony Plain Records

Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M. C. Records

Ken Swartz & The Palace Of Sin, Smile Away The Blues, Adelphi Records

Various Artists, The Blues Foundation Presents International Blues Challenge #32, The Blues Foundation

John Nemeth & The Blue Dreamers, Feelin Freaky, Memphis Grease

Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Jumping Jack Records/Landslide Records

Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-Stars, Kingdom Of Swing, VizzTone Label Group

Nancy Wright, Playdate!, VizzTone Label Group

Billy Price, Alive & Strange, VizzTone Label Group

Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Allligator Records

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator Records

Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf Records

Beth Hart, Fire On The Floor, Provogue/Mascot Label Group

Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue/Mascot Label Group

Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco Records

Jon Zeeman, Blue Room, Membrane Records (2 songs)

Dave Fields, Unleashed, FMI Music

John Mayall, Talk About That, Forty Below Records

Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark Records

Rockin’ Johnny Burgin, Neoprene Fedora, West Tone Records

Scott Ramminger, Do What Your Heart Says To, Arbor Lane Music

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jee-Vee Inc (releases 4/28)

Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 ET www.wdvx.com

His entire playlist is posted on my Facebook page. Send a friend request to Johnny Mack.