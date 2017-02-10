Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Did you catch last Friday night’s Johnny Mack’s Blues Attack? If you missed it visit our Archives page to hear the full show. Tune in Friday nights from 9pm until 3am for six hours of the best of the blues! Check out some of the albums that Johnny played last Friday night:

David Bromberg Band, The Blues The Whole Blues & Nothing But The Blues, Red House Records

Colin James, Blue Highways, True North Records

Curtis Salgado, The Beautiful Lowdown, Alligator Records

Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark Records

Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark Records

Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N’ Groove Records

John Mayall, Talk About That, 30 Below Records

Beth Hart, Fire On The Floor, Provogue/Mascot Label Group

Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue/Mascot Label Group

Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu Records

The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal

Joe Bonamassa, Live At The Greek Theatre, J&R Adventures

Kenny Neal, Bloodline, Cleopatra Records

Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama Music

Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village

Foundation

Scott Ramminger, Do What Your Heart Says To, Arbor Lane Music

Donald Ray Johnson & Gas Blues Band, Bluesin’ Around, self release

Mitch Kashmar, West Coast Toast, Delta Groove Music

Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 est www.wdvx.com

My entire playlist is posted on my Facebook page. Send a friend request to Johnny Mack.