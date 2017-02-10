Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Did you catch last Friday night’s Johnny Mack’s Blues Attack? If you missed it visit our Archives page to hear the full show. Tune in Friday nights from 9pm until 3am for six hours of the best of the blues! Check out some of the albums that Johnny played last Friday night:
David Bromberg Band, The Blues The Whole Blues & Nothing But The Blues, Red House Records
Colin James, Blue Highways, True North Records
Curtis Salgado, The Beautiful Lowdown, Alligator Records
Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark Records
Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark Records
Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N’ Groove Records
John Mayall, Talk About That, 30 Below Records
Beth Hart, Fire On The Floor, Provogue/Mascot Label Group
Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue/Mascot Label Group
Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu Records
The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal
Joe Bonamassa, Live At The Greek Theatre, J&R Adventures
Kenny Neal, Bloodline, Cleopatra Records
Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama Music
Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village
Foundation
Scott Ramminger, Do What Your Heart Says To, Arbor Lane Music
Donald Ray Johnson & Gas Blues Band, Bluesin’ Around, self release
Mitch Kashmar, West Coast Toast, Delta Groove Music
