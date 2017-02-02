Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Here’s the WDVX’s Blues Playlist for January 2016 from the Johnny Mack Blues Attack specialty show! Tune in on Friday nights from 9pm until three in the morning for your weekly dose of the blues!

1. The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal

2. Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundation

3. Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray

4. Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark

5. The Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac

6. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck

7. Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark

8. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss

9. Donald Ray Johnson & Gas Blues Band, Bluesin’ Around, self release

10. Omar Coleman, Omar Coleman & Westside Soul, 3 On The B

11. Popa Chubby, The Catfish, Ear Music

12. Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage

13. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue/Mascot

14. Tim Gartland, If You Want A Good Woman, Taste Good Music

15. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

16. Various Artists, The Blues Foundation Presents International Blue Challenge #32, The Blues Foundation

17. Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty

18. Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder/Concord

19. The Jimmys, Live From Transylvania, Brown Cow

20. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado, The Soul Connection, ZYX Music

21. Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns, Back To The Shack, Freeroll Music

22. Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf

23. Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss

24. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator

25. Jeff Healey, Holding On, Provogue/Macot

