Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Here’s the WDVX’s Blues Playlist for January 2016 from the Johnny Mack Blues Attack specialty show! Tune in on Friday nights from 9pm until three in the morning for your weekly dose of the blues!
1. The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal
2. Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundation
3. Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray
4. Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark
5. The Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac
6. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
7. Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark
8. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss
9. Donald Ray Johnson & Gas Blues Band, Bluesin’ Around, self release
10. Omar Coleman, Omar Coleman & Westside Soul, 3 On The B
11. Popa Chubby, The Catfish, Ear Music
12. Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage
13. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue/Mascot
14. Tim Gartland, If You Want A Good Woman, Taste Good Music
15. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
16. Various Artists, The Blues Foundation Presents International Blue Challenge #32, The Blues Foundation
17. Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
18. Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder/Concord
19. The Jimmys, Live From Transylvania, Brown Cow
20. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado, The Soul Connection, ZYX Music
21. Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns, Back To The Shack, Freeroll Music
22. Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf
23. Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss
24. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator
25. Jeff Healey, Holding On, Provogue/Macot
Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 est www.wdvx.com