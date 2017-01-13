Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Check out some of the albums that were played last week on the Johnny Mack Friday Night Blues Attack:

Rev. Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated & Released Records

Various Artists, The Blues Foundation Presents International Blues Challenge #32, Blues

Foundation

Popa Chubby, The Catfish, Ear Music

Al Basile, Mid-Century Modern, Sweetspot Records

Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder/Concord Music Group

Dr. John, The Musical Mojo Of Dr. John, Concord Music Group

Wendy Rich, It’s All Nothing, Wendy Rich Music

Gina Sicilia, Sunset Avenue, Blue Elan Records

Chris Thomas King, Les Bleus, 21st Century Blues Records

Annika Chambers, Wild & Free, Under The Radar Music

Gov’t Mule, The Tel-Star Sessions, Evil Teen Records

Joe Bonamassa, Live At The Greek Theatre, J&R Adventures

J. J. Thames, Raw Sugar, Malaco Records

Mary Jo Curry, Mary Jo Curry, Guitar Angels Records

Vaneese Thomas, The Long Journey Home, Segue Records

The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn Records

Johnny Nicholas, Fresh Air, Johnny Nicholas Music

Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records

McKee Brothers, Enjoy It While You Can, self release

Little Mike, How Long?, ELROB Music

Fiona Boyes, Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings

Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Full Circle, EllerSoul Records

Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark Records

Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark Records

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes & Terry Bean, Twice As Hard, Broke & Hungry Records

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch, Champagne Velvet, Underword Records

Harpdog Brown, Travelin’ With The Blues, Dog House Records

Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers, Spare Keys, White River Records

Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf Records

Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss Music

Jeff Healey, Holding On, Provogue/Mascot Label Group

Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue/Mascot Label Group (releases 1/20)

Aireene Espiritu, Back Where I Belong, Little Village Foundation

Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village

Foundation

Levee Town, Takin’ & Givin’, self release

Monkeyjunk, Time To Roll, Stony Plain Records

Jeff Chaz, This Silence Is Killing Me, JCP Records

The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal

The Smoke Wagon Blues Band, Cigar Store, self release

The DogTown Blues Band, Everyday, RVL Music

Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns, Back To The Shack, Freeroll Records

John Weeks Band, Dark Angel, MHP Productions

Mudbone, Roads & Rivers Part One Rivers, Soul Records

Derrick Procell, Why I Choose To Sing The Blues, Hear & Now Records

Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage Records

Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck Records

