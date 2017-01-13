Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Check out some of the albums that were played last week on the Johnny Mack Friday Night Blues Attack:
Rev. Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated & Released Records
Various Artists, The Blues Foundation Presents International Blues Challenge #32, Blues
Foundation
Popa Chubby, The Catfish, Ear Music
Al Basile, Mid-Century Modern, Sweetspot Records
Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder/Concord Music Group
Dr. John, The Musical Mojo Of Dr. John, Concord Music Group
Wendy Rich, It’s All Nothing, Wendy Rich Music
Gina Sicilia, Sunset Avenue, Blue Elan Records
Chris Thomas King, Les Bleus, 21st Century Blues Records
Annika Chambers, Wild & Free, Under The Radar Music
Gov’t Mule, The Tel-Star Sessions, Evil Teen Records
Joe Bonamassa, Live At The Greek Theatre, J&R Adventures
J. J. Thames, Raw Sugar, Malaco Records
Mary Jo Curry, Mary Jo Curry, Guitar Angels Records
Vaneese Thomas, The Long Journey Home, Segue Records
The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn Records
Johnny Nicholas, Fresh Air, Johnny Nicholas Music
Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records
McKee Brothers, Enjoy It While You Can, self release
Little Mike, How Long?, ELROB Music
Fiona Boyes, Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings
Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Full Circle, EllerSoul Records
Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark Records
Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark Records
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes & Terry Bean, Twice As Hard, Broke & Hungry Records
Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch, Champagne Velvet, Underword Records
Harpdog Brown, Travelin’ With The Blues, Dog House Records
Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers, Spare Keys, White River Records
Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf Records
Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss Music
Jeff Healey, Holding On, Provogue/Mascot Label Group
Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue/Mascot Label Group (releases 1/20)
Aireene Espiritu, Back Where I Belong, Little Village Foundation
Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village
Foundation
Levee Town, Takin’ & Givin’, self release
Monkeyjunk, Time To Roll, Stony Plain Records
Jeff Chaz, This Silence Is Killing Me, JCP Records
The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal
The Smoke Wagon Blues Band, Cigar Store, self release
The DogTown Blues Band, Everyday, RVL Music
Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns, Back To The Shack, Freeroll Records
John Weeks Band, Dark Angel, MHP Productions
Mudbone, Roads & Rivers Part One Rivers, Soul Records
Derrick Procell, Why I Choose To Sing The Blues, Hear & Now Records
Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage Records
Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck Records
