Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Here is the WDVX’s Blues Playlist for December 2016 from the Johnny Mack Blues Attack specialty show! Tune in on Friday nights from 9pm until three in the morning for your weekly dose of the blues!

1. The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal

2. Donald Ray Johnson & Gas Blues Band, Bluesin’ Around, self release

3. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Little Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator

4. Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark

5. Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundation

6. Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray

7. The Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac

8. The Jimmys, Live From Transylvania, Brown Cow

9. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado, The Soul Connection, ZYX Music

10. Popa Chubby, The Catfish, Ear Music

11. Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf

12. JW-Jones, High Temperature, Solid Blues

13. Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N Groove

14. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss

15. Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble A Tribute To Bukka White, Stony Plain

16. Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark

17. David Bromberg Band, The Blues The Whole Blues & Nothing But The Blues, Red House

18. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo Of Dr. John Celebrating Mac & His Music, Concord

19. Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss

20. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck

21. Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty

22. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu

23. Jeff Chaz, This Silence Is Killing Me, JCP Records

24. Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark

25. Joe Bonamassa, Live At The Greek Theatre, J&R Adventures

Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 est www.wdvx.com