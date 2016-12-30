Johnny Mack’s Tracks

Check out some of the albums that were played on last week’s Johnny Mack’s Blues Attack:

Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundation

The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal

Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck Records

Various Artists, The Musical Mojo Of Dr. John Celebrating Mac & His Music, Concord Music Group

Mudbone, Rivers & Roads Part One Rivers, Sol Records

Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark Records

Joe Bonamassa, Live At The Greek Theatre, J&R Adventures

Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 estwww.wdvx.com

His entire playlist is posted on Facebook. Send a friend request to Johnny Mack.