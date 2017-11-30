Johnny Mack’s November 2017 Tracks

1. Kim Wilson, Blues & Boogie Vol. 1, Severn
2. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
3. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
4. Mitch Woods, Friends Along The Way, e-one Music
5. James Armstrong, Blues Been Good To Me, Catfood
6. Corey Dennison, Night After Night, Delmark
7. Shaun Murphy, Mighty Gates, Vision Wall
8. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf
9. Miss Freddye, Lady Of The Blues, self release
10. Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue/Mascot
11. Samantha Fish, Belle Of The West, Ruf
12. The Original Blues Brothers Band, The Last Shade Of Blue Before Black, Severn
13. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus Entertainment
14. Oscar Wilson, One Room Blues, Airway
15. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
16. Johnny Nicholas & Friends, Too Many Bad Habits, The People’s Label
17. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone
18. Duke Robillard, Duke Robillard & His Dames Of Rhythm, M. C. Records
19. Chris Daniels & The Kings, Blues With Horns Vol. 1, Moon Voyage
20. Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blues
21. Jimmy Vaughan Trio, Live At C-Boy’s, Proper Records
22. Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Blue Dot
23. Popa Chubby, Two Dogs, Popa Chubby Productions
24. Jim Byrnes, Long Hot Summer Days, Black Hen Music
25. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots Of Love Records