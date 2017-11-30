Johnny Mack’s November 2017 Tracks

Take a look at the WDVX Blues Playlist from November 2017! This is just a taste of what you can hear on the Johnny Mack Blues Attack. Johnny Mack spins the best of the blues every Friday night from 9pm until 3am. That is six hours of the blues every Friday night on East Tennessee’s Own WDVX.

1. Kim Wilson, Blues & Boogie Vol. 1, Severn

2. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator

3. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

4. Mitch Woods, Friends Along The Way, e-one Music

5. James Armstrong, Blues Been Good To Me, Catfood

6. Corey Dennison, Night After Night, Delmark

7. Shaun Murphy, Mighty Gates, Vision Wall

8. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf

9. Miss Freddye, Lady Of The Blues, self release

10. Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue/Mascot

11. Samantha Fish, Belle Of The West, Ruf

12. The Original Blues Brothers Band, The Last Shade Of Blue Before Black, Severn

13. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus Entertainment

14. Oscar Wilson, One Room Blues, Airway

15. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

16. Johnny Nicholas & Friends, Too Many Bad Habits, The People’s Label

17. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

18. Duke Robillard, Duke Robillard & His Dames Of Rhythm, M. C. Records

19. Chris Daniels & The Kings, Blues With Horns Vol. 1, Moon Voyage

20. Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blues

21. Jimmy Vaughan Trio, Live At C-Boy’s, Proper Records

22. Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Blue Dot

23. Popa Chubby, Two Dogs, Popa Chubby Productions

24. Jim Byrnes, Long Hot Summer Days, Black Hen Music

25. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots Of Love Records