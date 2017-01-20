Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack Tracks

Did you catch last Friday night’s Johnny Mack’s Blues Attack? If you missed it visit our Archives page to hear the full show. Tune in Friday nights from 9pm until 3am for six hours of the best of the blues! Check out some of the albums that Johnny played last Friday night:
Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator Records (releases 2/10)
Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck Records
Omar Coleman & Westside Soul, Omar Coleman & Westside Soul, 3 On The B Records
The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Interscope/Universal
Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesboss Music
Harpdog Brown, Travelin’ With The Blues, Dog House Records
Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage Records
Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark Records
Tim Gartland, If You Want A Good Woman, Taste Good Music
Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado, The Soul Connection, ZYX Music (2 songs)
