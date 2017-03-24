Ian Thomas & the Band of Drifters performing “Nickels and Dimes” on the WDVX Blue Plate Special

Ian Thomas brought his Band Of Drifters to the Blue Plate stage for some Classic Country string bending songs that have been compared to Waylon, Hank, and the like. Ian treated the crowd to selections from the Band’s latest release, “Live In 2016”, including this cry in your beer number, “Nickels and Dimes”. Band Of Drifters is Ian Thomas on vocals and guitar, Jon Whitlock on drums, Chris Zuhr on bass, and Brock Henderson on electric guitar. Learn more about Band Of Drifters at http://www.bandofdrifters.com/ . Ian also performs solo and with The Bus Driver Tour. Check out those websites at http://www.ianthomasmusic.com/ and http://www.thebusdrivertour.com/

Ian Thomas & the Band of Drifters are playing Tennessee Shines Radio Show this Wednesday night at Boyd’s Jig and Reel. The show starts at 7pm and the doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $10 at the door and $7 in advance here.

