Rumble host Doug Lauderdale was born to love rockabilly. While pregnant with little Doug, Ma Lauderdale burned up the piano playing rockabilly tunes such as “Blue Suede Shoes.” Music has always been in his blood and Doug has worked as a radio announcer in Knoxville, Nashville, and Denver, and at one as a professional karaoke singer. These days, he is a stagehand setting up shows at local and regional theatres and festivals. It’s one of his favorite gigs in a long line of professions that include the Marine Corps, coal miner, prison guard, pawn shop clerk, and working cowboy.

“‘One for the money…’ and hooks like that excite me to spin rockabilly and all its cousins, but I might just throw in a line about my colorful past to spice up the show.”

Blue Plate Special

