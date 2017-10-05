Here’s What’s Cookin’ on the WDVX Blue Plate Special – October 2017

WDVX hosts so many artists every month on live shows, sometimes it’s hard for us to even keep up with ’em all! Here are just a few of the upcoming Blue Plate Special shows in October that we are looking forward to. Visit our calendar to see the full schedule & subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with recorded Blue Plate Special shows!

Jason Eady has been a part of the playlist at WDVX for quite a while, including his most recent self-titled release. Check out this review of his April 2017 record on Saving Country Music. We are looking forward to having Jason back on the Blue Plate Special Stage and we hope you can join us!

India Ramey has a brand new record out titled ‘Snake Handler‘, and we are fans over here! Check out this article about her new record written by The Shotgun Seat, citing “India Ramey is like a glass of top-shelf whiskey – complex, sweet, raw, and a force to be reckoned with.”

Mike is currently playing fiddle with the likes of Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder (heard of ’em????) as well as with the Bryan Sutton band. He also tours solo with his own music, with upcoming record ‘Portraits in Fiddles’ set to release on the same day of his Blue Plate date – 10/13! Here’s what David “Dawg” Grisman has to say about ’em- “Mike Barnett is a first-class fiddle player and all-around musician. He’s got the chops and knows how to use them, but he also has something to say, and that’s a rare quality in music these days.”

Who doesn’t love some jazz, blues, & swing during their lunch hour!? Check out this video of Sweet Megg & the Wayfarers “21st Century Blues”, and we will meet you at their Blue Plate date 10/19!