An Extra Helping of the WDVX Blue Plate Special Jimmy “Daddy” Davis Performing “Cast Iron Love”

The Blue Plate Special recently welcomed Jimmy “Daddy” Davis back to the stage. Due to his busy touring schedule, it seems like it’s been a while since we’ve had the opportunity catch up with Jimmy Daddy. The wait was rewarded though, as he brought all brand new songs to share with the appreciative audience. He told us that this tune, “Cast Iron Love” was inspired by cast iron skillets he inherited from his grandmothers. Find out lots more about this Memphis native, now based in Wimberley, Texas, and his multi- decade career that has made him a favorite in the Americana world at: http://www.jimmydaddy.com/

