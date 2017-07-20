An Extra Helping of the WDVX Blue Plate Special Featuring Travis Linville Performing “Wishes”

Oklahoma’s Travis Linville joined us on the Blue Plate Special. The Oklahoma Gazette called Travis a “godfather of modern Oklahoma folk” for his performances, teaching, and production work during his 20-plus year career. A multi-instrumentalist with multiple CDs to his credit, Travis is also known for his work as a sideman with Texas songwriter Hayes Carll, who calls him “One of my all-time favorite musicians.” Travis’ newest release is called “Up Ahead” (March, 2017) and he closed his show with this tune, “Wishes”, from that album. Find out lots more about Travis Linville and see why Rolling Stone included him in their list of “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know” (3/17) on his website at http://www.travislinvillemusic.com/

