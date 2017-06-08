An Extra Helping of the WDVX Blue Plate Special featuring The Steel Wheels performing “Sing Me Like A Folk Song”

The Blue Plate Special welcomed The Steel Wheels back to our stage, and the audience was treated to tunes from their new CD, “Wild as We Came Here”, including this one, “Sing Me Like A Folk Song”. The new CD will be available 5/5/17. The Steel Wheels are: Trent Wagler-vocals/banjo/guitar, Eric Brubaker-fiddle/vocals, Jay Lapp-mandolin/guitar/vocals, Brian Dickel-bass/vocals, and Kevin Garcia-keys/percussion. Find out lots more about The Steel Wheels on their website at: https://www.thesteelwheels.com/

