An Extra Helping of the WDVX Blue Plate Special featuring Sam Morrow performing “Waymore’s Blues”

Sam Morrow took the Blue Plate stage with his own brand of Country-tinged Americana which has been compared to Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, and Jason Isbell. Sam is from Texas, lived in New York, and is now based in Los Angeles. He shared several tunes from his two releases, “There Is No Map” (2015), and “Ephemeral” (2014). Sam also let us know that he is set to start recording a new album in a couple of months. As a special treat, Sam and the band also covered Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore’s Blues”. Joining Sam on stage: Tyler James Kelly on guitar, Ben Eyestone on drums, and Tyrone Coughlin on bass. Find out more about Sam Morrow on his website at http://sammorrowmusic.com/

