An Extra Helping of the WDVX Blue Plate Special Featuring The Royal Hounds performing “Ghost Riders In the Sky”

The Royal Hounds made a stop at the Blue Plate Special as part of the tour supporting their latest album “Poker All Night Long” (2016). Known for their high energy performances and on-stage antics (and a longtime favorite here at WDVX) the band initially formed in East Tennessee. We still like to claim them as our own – even though they are now based out of Nashville and Las Vegas. This tune is a galloping rockabilly cover of “Ghost Riders In The Sky” – Royal Hounds style! The Royal Hounds are: Scott Hinds, vocals/bass, Matheus Canteri, guitar/vocals, and Scott “Bramble” Billingsley, drums/vocals. Learn lots more about The Royal Hounds, and find out where you can see their next show at: https://www.theroyalhounds.com/

