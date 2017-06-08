An Extra Helping on the WDVX Blue Plate Special featuring Mipso performing “Train Down the Line”

From North Carolina, Chapel Hill’s Americana artists Mipso visited the Blue Plate stage. Their music is heard regularly on WDVX, and Mipso is touring to promote the release of their new album “Coming Down The Mountain” (April 7, 2017). On the new CD, Mipso has ventured further than ever from their string-band pedigree to discover a broader Americana where classic folk-rock and modern alt-country sounds mingle easily with Appalachian tradition – including adding drums and electric instruments to their intimate four-part harmonies. This tune, “Train Down The Line”, is from the new release. Mipso is: Libby Rodenbough-fiddle/vocals, Joseph Terrell-guitar/vocals, Wood Robinson-bass/vocals, Jacob Sharp-mandolin/guitar/vocals, and Yan Westerlund-drums. Find out lots more about Mipso on their website at: https://www.mipsomusic.com/

