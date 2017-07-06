An Extra Helping of the WDVX Blue Plate Special featuring Mic Harrison And The High Score “Home”

Mark your calendars for Mic Harrison and the High Score on Tennessee Shines Radio Show on August 16th!

East Tennessee’s own Mic Harrison And The High Score came ‘home” to the Blue Plate Special. From the 90’s V-Roys, to Superdrag, to the present day High Score, Mic Harrison has been an integral part of the Knoxville music scene. Their newest album is called “Vanishing South” (March, 2017) and shows why Mic Harrison And The High Score continue to add new fans, as well as keep the faith with their long time admirers. This tune, “Home” is from the new album. Joining lead singer and guitarist Mic Harrison on the Blue Plate stage is lead guitarist Robbie Trosper, bassist Vance Hillard, and drummer Don Coffey, Jr. Find out lots more about Mic Harrison And The High Score at: http://micharrison.com/

