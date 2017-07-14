An Extra Helping of the WDVX Blue Plate Special Featuring the Mastersons Performing “You Could Be Wrong”

The Blue Plate Special recently welcomed The Mastersons to the stage. Well known for their hectic touring schedule as a duo, as well as members of Steve Earle’s band , The Dukes, Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore shared some tunes from their new CD, “Transient Lullaby” (May, 2017). The album was recorded in Austin, TX and they told us that most of the songs were written (by necessity) while on the road. This tune, “You Could Be Wrong”, is a perfect example. The Mastersons found themselves on tour in Lexington, KY, during the height of Kim Davis’ obstinate stand against the Supreme Court’s same sex marriage decision, so they penned the infectious melody in a dressing room before taking the stage with “Love Wins” draped across their guitars. Discover lots more about The Mastersons on their website at: http://www.themastersonsmusic.com/

