An Extra Helping of the WDVX Blue Plate Special featuring Dylan LeBlanc Performing “Domino”

Dylan LeBlanc and his band recently visited the Blue Plate Special. We were lucky to catch them as they were finishing up a swing through the Southeast before heading off to Europe. The audience was treated to songs from Dylan’s newest album, “Cautionary Tale” (2016), which has been airing here on WDVX. Dylan told us that they have been working on some new material and that he hopes to have a new CD ready to go in early 2018. This song, “Domino”, is a brand new tune, and one that we’ll hopefully see on the new release. Find out more about Dylan LeBlanc on his website at http://www.dylanleblanc.com/
