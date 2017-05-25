An Extra Helping of The WDVX Blue Plate Special Featuring Blue Mother Tupelo Performing “Meet Me Down River”

Blue Mother Tupelo returned to the Blue Plate Special recently. BMT is Ricky and Micol Davis – and they began their musical life together as (The) Blue Mother Tupelo at an open mic night at Sassy Ann’s in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1995. A move to Nashville followed, and they have been performing ever since, releasing multiple albums and entertaining crowds with their distinctive Southern soul and stomp. This is “Meet Me Down River”, which appears on Blue Mother Tupelo’s CD, “Only Sunshine” (2014). Be sure and watch for their new album, due to be released in June, 2017. Find out more about Blue Mother Tupelo on their website at: https://www.bluemothertupelo.com/

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is a live performance radio show held at noon, Monday through Saturday, at the WDVX studio inside the Knoxville Visitor's Center.