An Extra Helping of the BPS Roadshow Featuring the PSCC Jazz Band

The Blue Plate Special Road Shows continue while our downtown stage is being remodeled with a stop at the beautiful Clayton Performing Arts Center at the Hardin Valley campus of Pellissippi State Community College. Showcasing the diversity of music offerings at PSCC was the Pellissippi State Jazz band, led by instructor (and saxophonist) Tom Johnson. You will probably recognize this tune – it’s the theme from “The Odd Couple” by Neal Hefti, who wrote the themes and background music for many shows and movies. His theme for The Odd Couple movie was reprised as part of his score for the television series of the early 1970s, and earned him two Grammy nominations. This selection features lots of great solo work from the student members of the Jazz Band: Jeannie Bowers-flute, Will Bramlett-trumpet, Juan Vidal-trumpet, Charles Blake-sax, Zack McCarty-sax, Tyler Adams-piano, Tanner Gaspard-guitar, Matt Dougherty-bass, and Dowe Cauthen-drums. For more information about Pellissippi State Community College, visit their website at: http://www.pstcc.edu/

