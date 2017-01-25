An Extra Helping of the BPS Roadshow featuring Hardin Valley Thunder

The Blue Plate Special Road Shows continue while our downtown stage is being remodeled with a stop at the beautiful Clayton Performing Arts Center at the Hardin Valley campus of Pellissippi State Community College. Showcasing the diversity of music offerings at PSCC was their student bluegrass band, Hardin Valley Thunder, led by instructor Larry Vincent. This song features vocalist Stephan Eubanks on “Ghosts Of Mississippi”, by The Steeldrivers. The student members of the PSCC Hardin Valley Thunder are: Walt Williamson-guitar/vocals, Matt Dougherty-guitar, Taylor Phelps-guitar, Jenna Walters-fiddle, Peyton Ryan-banjo, Charles Eddie Ridenour-mandolin, J.T. Coleman-bass, and Tori Palmer and Stephan Eubanks-vocalists. For more information about Pellissippi State Community College, visit their website at: http://www.pstcc.edu/.

