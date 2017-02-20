An Extra Helping of the BPS Road Show Featuring Pistol Creek Catch of the Day w/ Rare Aire Performing “Flip Flop & Fly”

Our sixth Blue Plate Special Road Show took us to the campus of historic Maryville College and the beautiful Clayton Center for the Arts. We will be back home at our newly remodeled Knoxville Visitor’s Center stage on March 3, 2017! The standing room only audience welcomed Blount County’s own Pistol Creek Catch of the Day to the stage. Members include Edward Harper (acoustic guitar), David Rasnake (electric guitar), Carl Gombert (bass), Brad Hitch (drums), and Doug Harris (harmonica). As an extra special treat, PCCOTD was joined by Rare Aire, the Medical Fitness harmonica group of COPD patients at Blount Memorial Hospital that is discovering new ways music can heal (and is led by PCCOTD guitarist Edward Harper). Connect with Pistol Creek Catch of the Day at: https://www.facebook.com/pistolcreekc… and enjoy this article about Rare Aire at http://blountmemorial.org/secondary.p…. Visit Maryville College and the Clayton Center on their websites at: http://www.claytonartscenter.com/ and https://www.maryvillecollege.edu/

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is a live performance radio show held at noon, Monday through Saturday, at the WDVX studio inside the Knoxville Visitor’s Center. Come and play your part as an audience member in the radio show that’s popular worldwide! Listen live at http://wdvx.com/ Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WDVXradio/ See more live performances and subscribe to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/WDVXRadio