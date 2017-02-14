An Extra Helping of the BPS Road Show featuring Pale Root performing “Colorado”

The Blue Plate Special Road Show traveled to The Knoxville Museum Of Art for the fifth “to go” version while our downtown stage nears remodeling completion. On stage was Knoxville’s own Americana duo, Pale Root. Pale Root was born out of the collaboration of songwriters Aaron Freeman and Jordan Burris. Together, the two craft tales influenced by their admiration of traditional folk, country, bluegrass as well as modern folk and Americana. The full house heard tunes from their self-titled debut album, including this one, “Colorado”. Pale Root was joined on stage by Asher Smith on bass and Evie Andrus on fiddle. Find out lots more about Pale Root on their website at http://www.paleroot.com/ and connect with them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/palerootmusic/

See more live performances and subscribe to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/WDVXRadio