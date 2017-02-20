An Extra Helping of the BPS Road Show featuring Jay Clark performing “Mountain In The Sky”

Our sixth Blue Plate Special Road Show took us to the campus of historic Maryville College and the beautiful Clayton Center for the Arts. We will be back home at our newly remodeled Knoxville Visitor’s Center stage on March 3, 2017! Jay Clark, a favorite in the East Tennessee music scene for more than 20 years (and an adjunct professor in the Biology Department at Maryville College) took the stage in front of a SRO crowd. His band, The Tennessee Tree Beavers, features Knoxville’s own Greg Horne on lead guitar & Daniel Kimbro on upright bass. Jay recently released his fifth recording, “Of Mountains & Heartbreak” (2016). This tune, “Mountain In The Sky” is from that album, and in the intro, Jay explains that concept he had when writing the song. Learn more about Jay Clark and his brand of “Original Appalachian Folk” at http://www.jayclarkmusic.com/. Visit Maryville College and the Clayton Center on their websites at: http://www.claytonartscenter.com/ and https://www.maryvillecollege.edu/

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is a live performance radio show held at noon, Monday through Saturday, at the WDVX studio inside the Knoxville Visitor's Center.